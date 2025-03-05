NewtekOne, Inc. Appoints Vaibhav Mahajan as Chief Investment Officer of Newtek Bank, N.A.

NewtekOne appoints Vaibhav "Vik" Mahajan as Chief Investment Officer of Newtek Bank to enhance loan sales strategy.

Quiver AI Summary

NewtekOne, Inc. has announced the appointment of Vaibhav “Vik” Mahajan as Chief Investment Officer of its bank subsidiary, Newtek Bank. Mr. Mahajan will focus on improving loan sales execution, particularly for SBA 504 loans and government-guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans, while also identifying new loan purchase and sale opportunities. He brings 25 years of experience in investment banking and financial services, previously serving as chief strategy officer at iCreditWorks and leading investment banking efforts at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. NewtekOne's President and CEO, Barry Sloane, emphasized the importance of Mahajan's expertise in driving the bank's strategy and maximizing loan sale outcomes. Mahajan expressed enthusiasm about joining NewtekOne, recognizing the company’s innovative approach in providing financial solutions to independent business owners.

Potential Positives

Newtek Bank has appointed Vaibhav “Vik” Mahajan as Chief Investment Officer, bringing 25 years of experience in investment banking and financial services, which could enhance the bank's strategic initiatives.

Mr. Mahajan's expertise in sourcing loan purchase and sale opportunities may optimize Newtek Bank's loan portfolio, positively impacting its financial performance.

The addition of Mr. Mahajan is a strategic move to strengthen Newtek Bank’s capabilities in executing loan sales, particularly for SBA loans, aligning with the company’s growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

Hiring of a Chief Investment Officer may indicate existing gaps in leadership or expertise within Newtek Bank, raising concerns about operational efficiency.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, implying that future performance may not meet expectations, which can affect investor confidence.

The reliance on loan sales, particularly government-backed loans, might suggest vulnerability to regulatory changes or shifts in government policy affecting these programs.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Investment Officer at Newtek Bank?

Vaibhav “Vik” Mahajan has been hired as Chief Investment Officer at Newtek Bank.

What will Vik Mahajan's role entail?

He will focus on enhancing loan sales execution and sourcing loan purchase opportunities.

What is Vik Mahajan's professional background?

Mr. Mahajan has 25 years of experience in investment banking and financial services, including previous roles at iCreditWorks and Deutsche Bank.

How does Newtek Bank plan to improve its loan portfolio?

Newtek Bank aims to optimize its loan portfolio through the strategic execution of SBA 504 and SBA 7(a) loans.

What services does NewtekOne offer?

NewtekOne provides a range of financial solutions, including banking, business lending, electronic payment processing, and IT consulting.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 46,134 shares for an estimated $554,647 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $31,704 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $18,689 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $9,697

CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET purchased 500 shares for an estimated $6,413

SALVATORE FRANCIS MULIA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,860

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NewtekOne, Inc.



(the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that Newtek Bank. N.A., the Company’s bank subsidiary, has hired Vaibhav “Vik” Mahajan as Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Mahajan will be responsible for enhancing and optimizing Newtek Bank’s execution of loan sales, including SBA 504 loans and the government-guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans; in addition, he will run point on sourcing loan purchase and sale opportunities for Newtek Bank. With 25 years of experience in investment banking, financial services, and consulting, Vik brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and contacts to Newtek Bank. Most recently, Mr. Mahajan was chief strategy officer and head of capital markets and data analytics for iCreditWorks where he led strategic initiatives across business expansion, commercial partnerships, and capital markets. Prior to iCreditWorks, Vik led the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) investment banking efforts at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse. Mr. Mahajan holds an M.B.A. from the University of Rochester’s William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration and a B.S. in Mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, a top ten engineering school in India.





Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO said, “We are fortunate to have attracted an individual with the experience and skillset of Mr. Mahajan. As part of Newtek Bank’s strategy to originate and sell SBA 504 and the government-guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans, Vik will play an instrumental role in maximizing outcomes in the execution of loan sales. He will also lead efforts to source other loan purchase and sale opportunities as we optimize the Bank’s loan portfolio. Mr. Mahajan’s contacts across capital markets and his experience as a Depository and Specialty Finance investment banker should prove invaluable as we continue our journey as a financial holding company.”





Mr. Mahajan remarked, “I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at NewtekOne. Having known Barry and the NewtekOne platform for over 12 years from my time in investment banking, I have always admired the Company’s innovative business model. I believe that NewtekOne is uniquely positioned to deliver top-tier financial solutions to independent business owners, and I am excited to be given the opportunity to contribute to the Company’s next chapter of growth and success.”







About NewtekOne, Inc.









NewtekOne







®





, Your Business Solutions Company



®





,



is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek



®



brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.





NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).







Newtek







®





,



NewtekOne







®





,



Newtek Bank







®





, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company



®



, One Solution for All Your Business Needs



®



and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.











Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with





the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.







SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.









Investor Relations & Public Relations









Contact: Bryce Rowe





Telephone: (212) 273-2858 /



browe@newtekone.com





