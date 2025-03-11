NewtekOne, Inc. Appoints John O’Connor as Chief Revenue Officer of Newtek Merchant Solutions

NewtekOne appoints John O’Connor as Chief Revenue Officer for its payment processing subsidiary, aiming to enhance client awareness of financial solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

NewtekOne, Inc. has announced the appointment of John O’Connor as Chief Revenue Officer for its payment processing subsidiary, Newtek Merchant Solutions (NMS). O’Connor, who previously served as chief growth officer at Nationwide TFS and has over 30 years of experience at Citigroup, will focus on raising awareness among NMS's clients about the various financial solutions offered by NewtekOne. His responsibilities include transitioning clients to utilize the Newtek Advantage platform, which facilitates business banking and payment processing, thus enhancing client transparency and accelerating fund transfers. Barry Sloane, President and CEO, expressed confidence that O’Connor's expertise will drive growth in business deposit accounts, aligning with NewtekOne's mission to provide comprehensive solutions to over 30 million independent businesses in the U.S. O’Connor expressed enthusiasm about joining NewtekOne and contributing to its success.

Potential Positives

NewtekOne has appointed John O'Connor as Chief Revenue Officer for Newtek Merchant Solutions, bringing significant industry experience that could enhance the company's growth strategies.

With O'Connor's focus on promoting the advantages of Newtek's zero-fee business banking and attractive interest rates, there is potential for increased client engagement and satisfaction.

The announcement emphasizes Newtek's commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions to independent business owners, aligning with their mission and potentially expanding their market reach.

O'Connor's background in directing marketing programs and his experience in the financial technology sector positions him well to help increase business deposit accounts and average deposit balances.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific metrics or projections for expected growth in business account deposits as a result of hiring Mr. O'Connor, which may raise concerns about the feasibility of achieving stated goals.

The emphasis on transitioning clients to utilize the Newtek Advantage's connectivity might suggest that existing systems or processes are inadequate or less competitive.

The statement that actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements indicates inherent risks and uncertainties regarding the company's future performance, which could deter investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Revenue Officer at Newtek Merchant Solutions?

John O’Connor has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Newtek Merchant Solutions.

What will John O’Connor focus on in his new role?

He will focus on transitioning clients to utilize the Newtek Advantage and promoting business banking solutions.

What experience does John O’Connor bring to NewtekOne?

He has over 30 years of experience from Citigroup and previously served as chief growth officer at Nationwide TFS.

What solutions does NewtekOne offer to businesses?

NewtekOne provides business lending, electronic payment processing, insurance solutions, payroll services, and more to independent business owners.

How does Newtek Bank attract business transactional deposits?

By offering zero-fee business banking and competitive interest rates, enhancing transparency and speed of transactions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 46,134 shares for an estimated $554,647 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $31,704 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $18,689 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $9,697

CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET purchased 500 shares for an estimated $6,413

SALVATORE FRANCIS MULIA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,860

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NewtekOne, Inc.



(the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that its payment processing subsidiary Newtek Merchant Solutions (“NMS”) has hired John O’Connor as Chief Revenue Officer. Initially, Mr. O’Connor will support NMS’s efforts to make its merchant processing clients aware of the vast array of business and financial solutions offered by NewtekOne and its subsidiaries, including business checking and savings accounts with no fees and attractive interest rates. Most recently, Mr. O’Connor was chief growth officer for Nationwide TFS, LLC, a financial technology company and the largest electronic payments provider for the Chapter 13 bankruptcy industry. Prior to Nationwide TFS, John spent more than 30 years at Citigroup in various leadership roles responsible for directing the design and delivery of market programs at scale. Mr. O’Connor holds an M.B.A. from Hofstra University and a B.S. in business administration from Boston University School of Management.





Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO said, “John is a great addition to the NMS team. His experience assimilating and directing marketing programs should help the Company progress to its goal of driving growth in business deposit accounts as measured by both number of accounts and average business account deposit balances. John’s core focus as Chief Revenue Officer for NMS will be to work with our staff to transition new and existing NMS clients to utilize the Newtek Advantage’s connectivity between a merchant processing account and a bank account. With NMS’ over $5.5 billion of current merchant payments processing volume for its clientele and John’s unique and dedicated skill sets, we are excited about the results he can achieve. The fact that Newtek Bank offers zero-fee based business banking and typically offers higher rates than the non-interest-bearing accounts offered by many of its competitors, is something John will be emphasizing with NMS’s customer service representatives. The ability to move money into bank accounts sooner and give the client transparency with respect to batches of refunds, chargebacks, and authorized transactions, with a similar view regarding ACH and Fed wires, all in the Newtek Advantage unique business portal, gives us the advantage of acquiring business transactional deposits at better cost to us and at a better value for our clients. His addition also aligns with NetwekOne’s mission of delivering business and financial solutions to independent business owners in the United States, which are estimated to exceed 30 million businesses.”





Mr. O’Connor commented, “I am excited to be a part of the incredible organization at NewtekOne. The opportunity to be part of a company with such unmatched customer solutions and visionary leadership inspired me to join this team, and I look forward to contributing to the Company's continued success.”







About NewtekOne, Inc.









NewtekOne







®





, Your Business Solutions Company



®





,



is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek



®



brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.





NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).







Newtek







®





,



NewtekOne







®





,



Newtek Bank







®





, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company



®



, One Solution for All Your Business Needs



®



and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.











Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with





the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.







SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.









Investor Relations & Public Relations









Contact: Bryce Rowe





Telephone: (212) 273-2858 /



browe@newtekone.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.