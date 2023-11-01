NewtekOne Inc - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (NEWTZ) Price Target Increased by 21.59% to 29.63

The average one-year price target for NewtekOne Inc - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) has been revised to 29.63 / share. This is an increase of 21.59% from the prior estimate of 24.37 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.45 to a high of 35.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from the latest reported closing price of 23.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewtekOne Inc - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWTZ is 0.00%, an increase of 450.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.