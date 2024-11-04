NewtekOne hires Ron Lay as Chief Technology Officer at NewtekOne, Newtek Bank

NewtekOne (NEWT) announced that it has hired Ron Lay as Chief Technology Officer at NewtekOne, Inc. and Newtek Bank, N.A. Most recently, Lay was a Managing Director at Investia Software Solutions where he provided technical and consulting services to top-tier consultancies and financial services groups
