Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Newtek (NEWT) closed at $15.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of financial and business services to small-and medium-sized business had lost 28.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 12.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Newtek as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, up 16.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.87 million, up 76.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $85.31 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.29% and -21.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Newtek. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Newtek is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Newtek currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.24.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NEWT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.