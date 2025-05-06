NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CP Earnings Results: $NEWT Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CP ($NEWT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $66,330,000, beating estimates of $64,480,830 by $1,849,170.

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CP Insider Trading Activity

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CP insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $83,088 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,494 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,825

CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,653 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $9,697

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CP stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

