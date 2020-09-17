Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.89, the dividend yield is 11.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEWT was $19.89, representing a -17.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.99 and a 162.06% increase over the 52 week low of $7.59.

NEWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports NEWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.16%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

