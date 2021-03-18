Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEWT was $28.4, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.45 and a 274.18% increase over the 52 week low of $7.59.

NEWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

