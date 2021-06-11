Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.39, the dividend yield is 7.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEWT was $37.39, representing a -3.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.78 and a 149.27% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

NEWT is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). NEWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.29. Zacks Investment Research reports NEWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.88%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEWT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

