Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEWT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.46, the dividend yield is 13.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEWT was $30.46, representing a -21.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.78 and a 76.99% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

NEWT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). NEWT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports NEWT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 66.83%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the newt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

