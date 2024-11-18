News & Insights

Newtek Bank launches Newtek Zero-Fee Business Banking

November 18, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

NewtekOne (NEWT) announced that its national bank subsidiary, Newtek Bank, has launched Newtek Zero-Fee Business Banking, which provides its commercial clients with true zero-fee business banking depository accounts without hidden banking fees or costs. Newtek Bank does not charge fees to its business banking clients for ACH, wires, monthly service charges, maintenance or activity, overdrafts, or insufficient funds and no minimum balance requirements, making its business banking account a true, trusting, zero-fee banking account.

