$NEWT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NEWT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,190,241 of trading volume.

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NEWT:

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 46,134 shares for an estimated $554,647 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $31,704 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $18,689 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $9,697

CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET purchased 500 shares for an estimated $6,413

SALVATORE FRANCIS MULIA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,860

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

