News & Insights

Stocks
NEWT

$NEWT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$NEWT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,190,241 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $NEWT:

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 46,134 shares for an estimated $554,647 and 0 sales.
  • GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $31,704 and 0 sales.
  • RICHARD J SALUTE has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $18,689 and 0 sales.
  • PETER MATHISON DOWNS (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $9,697
  • CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET purchased 500 shares for an estimated $6,413
  • SALVATORE FRANCIS MULIA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,860

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $NEWT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NEWT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.