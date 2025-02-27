$NEWT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NEWT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,190,241 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NEWT:
$NEWT Insider Trading Activity
$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 46,134 shares for an estimated $554,647 and 0 sales.
- GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $31,704 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD J SALUTE has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $18,689 and 0 sales.
- PETER MATHISON DOWNS (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $9,697
- CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET purchased 500 shares for an estimated $6,413
- SALVATORE FRANCIS MULIA purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,860
$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 303,831 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,879,921
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 250,067 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,115,834
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 192,073 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,393,229
- JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 176,203 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,195,489
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 155,500 shares (+100.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,985,735
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 113,261 shares (+68.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,446,342
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 105,397 shares (+308.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,345,919
