Newsmax Stock Plummeted Today -- Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) got hit with another day of steep sell-offs Thursday amid macroeconomic turbulence and an unfavorable court ruling. The company's share price ended the daily session down 26.8%.

The S&P 500 index fell 3.5% today as investors reacted to new tariffs on China that were even higher than expected. Newsmax's valuation also faced negative pressure from a court ruling that the company had published defamatory statements against Dominion Voting Systems.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

A Delaware Superior Court judge ruled that Dominion presented convincing evidence that Newsmax had made false statements about Dominion's machines being used to forge or alter votes in the 2020 elections. Following today's sell-off, Newsmax stock is now down 69.5% from market close on the day of its initial public offering (IPO) at the end of March.

Is Newsmax stock a buy right now?

Newsmax stock skyrocketed on its first day of trading, and it managed to climb as high as $265 per share, thanks to gains in the next daily session. But the rally appears to have been largely powered by meme-stock momentum, and it's seen outsized sell-offs amid recent volatility for the broader market.

Despite being down big from its valuation peak, Newsmax is still up roughly 154% from its $10 per share IPO price -- and the stock looks like a poor investment right now. The media business posted a net loss of $72.2 million on sales of $171 million last year, and performance could weaken in the absence of election-related tailwinds. Making matters worse, Dominion's defamation case against Newsmax is now poised to head to a jury trial -- and the company might need to pay a substantial settlement or judgment to resolve the case.

Should you invest $1,000 in Newsmax right now?

Before you buy stock in Newsmax, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Newsmax wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,884!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $700,739!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 820% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 158% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.