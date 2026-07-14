Newsmax (NMAX) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NMAX recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

NMAX could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 7.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NMAX's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revision higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NMAX for more gains in the near future.

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Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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