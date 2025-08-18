Newsmax, Dominion Voting Systems Agree To Settle Defamation Suit

(RTTNews) - Newsmax Inc. (NMAX) and Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. have agreed to resolve a defamation suit filed by Dominion, an SEC filing by Newsmax showed. Both the parties agreed to settle the suit for $67 million.

As per the filing, On August 15, Newsmax Media, Inc. and Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC have entered into a settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. and certain of its affiliates.

The payments are in three installments comprising $27 million paid on August 15, $20 million to be paid by January 15, 2026, and $20 million by January 15, 2027.

In April this year, a Delaware judge had ruled that Newsmax media made false and defamatory allegations against Dominion Voting Systems about its role in 2020 presidential election.

