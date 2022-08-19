Newsflash: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After the downgrade, the 14 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$4.8b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 103% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$5.4b of revenue in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates. NYSE:NCLH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 6.1% to US$19.53, suggesting concerns around Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 3x annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 31% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. Not only are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings after today.

Unanswered questions? At least one of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' 14 analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

