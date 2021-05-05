Newsflash: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from five analysts covering Morphic Holding is for revenues of US$29m in 2021, implying a disturbing 31% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.12 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$34m and US$2.11 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

NasdaqGM:MORF Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

There was no real change to the consensus price target of US$101, suggesting that the revisions to revenue estimates are not expected to have a long-term impact on Morphic Holding's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Morphic Holding analyst has a price target of US$115 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$82.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 39% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 158% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Morphic Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Morphic Holding's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Morphic Holding after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Morphic Holding's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

