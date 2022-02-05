Newsflash: Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the twin analysts covering Lannett Company provided consensus estimates of US$349m revenue in 2022, which would reflect an uneasy 14% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$390m in 2022. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Lannett Company, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

NYSE:LCI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2022

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 40% to US$3.00, suggesting concerns around Lannett Company's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Lannett Company's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 26% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 7.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 4.1% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Lannett Company is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Lannett Company this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Lannett Company after today.

Of course, this isn't the full story. At least one of Lannett Company's twin analysts has provided estimates out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

