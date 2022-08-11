Newsflash: IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, IsoPlexis' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$20m in 2022. This would be a modest 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 16% from last year to US$2.18. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$26m and losses of US$1.99 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:ISO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

The consensus price target fell 29% to US$4.83, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on IsoPlexis, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.00 and the most bearish at US$4.50 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the IsoPlexis' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that IsoPlexis' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 12% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 58% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while IsoPlexis' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at IsoPlexis. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of IsoPlexis' future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on IsoPlexis after today.

