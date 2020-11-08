Newsflash: Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the current forecast from Epizyme's five analysts is for revenues of US$84m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$2.14. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$108m and US$2.13 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGS:EPZM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

The consensus price target fell 5.9% to US$26.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Epizyme at US$36.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Epizyme's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 26% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 20% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Epizyme is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Epizyme's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Epizyme after today.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Epizyme analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.