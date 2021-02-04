Newsflash: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for eHealth from its eleven analysts is for revenues of US$753m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$846m of revenue in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on eHealth, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 38% to US$78.64, suggesting concerns around eHealth's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on eHealth, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$124 and the most bearish at US$47.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 27%, in line with its 28% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.2% next year. So although eHealth is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for eHealth next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of eHealth going forwards.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with eHealth's business, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

