Newsflash: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

After this downgrade, Danimer Scientific's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$135m in 2022. This would be a substantial 154% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$169m in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Danimer Scientific, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

NYSE:DNMR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 30% to US$25.33, suggesting concerns around Danimer Scientific's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Danimer Scientific, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Danimer Scientific's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Danimer Scientific's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 111% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 23% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Danimer Scientific is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Danimer Scientific going forwards.

