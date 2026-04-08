News Of U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Likely To Spark Rally On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an early slump to end the previous session little changed, stocks are likely to rally in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 2.6 percent.

News that the U.S., Israel and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire is likely to generate considerable buying interest early in the session.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump said he has agreed to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks subject to Tehran agreeing to the complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the U.S. has received 10-point proposal from Iran that he believes is a "workable basis on which to negotiate" and said the two-week ceasefire will allow the agreement to be finalized and consummated.

A subsequent statement from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened for a period of two weeks if the attacks against Iran are halted.

The news has contributed to a nosedive by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plunging by more than 17 percent and dropping well below $100 a barrel.

"The positive market reaction is understandable as a two-week ceasefire raises hope for a complete end to the conflict," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

"The ceasefire gives the world a moment to breathe and take stock of events," he added. "Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that everything will return to normal."

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks regained ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages climbed well off their lows of the session before eventually closing narrowly mixed.

The Nasdaq inched up 21.51 points or 0.1 percent to 22,017.85 and the S&P 500 crept up 5.02 points or 0.1 percent to 6,616.85, while the narrower Dow dipped 85.42 points or 0.2 percent to 46,584.46.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 5.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index shot up by 2.7 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the upside on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 4.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 4.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 2.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plummeting $19.41 to $93.54 a barrel after climbing $0.54 to $112.95 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,818, up $133.30 compared to the previous session's close of $4,684.70. On Tuesday, gold closed unchanged.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.01 yen compared to the 159.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1712 compared to yesterday's $1.1594.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.