News publisher Reach says newsprint inflation will dampen profit

Paul Sandle Reuters
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British news publisher Reach RCH.L said higher inflation, particularly in newsprint, would result in a modest reduction in operating profit this year on revenue that would remain steady, as growth in digital offsets declines in its printed newspapers.

The company reported a 9.2% rise in adjusted operating profit to 146.1 million pounds ($196.2 million) for the year to Dec. 26 on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7447 pounds)

