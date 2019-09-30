News of the New Economy: China's 36KR Holdings files for a $100 million US IPO
36KR Holdings, an online media publisher focused on New Economy companies in China, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $60 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq (KRHO.RC) but has not disclosed a ticker symbol. 36KR Holdings filed confidentially on June 28, 2019. Credit Suisse and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
