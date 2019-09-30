News of the New Economy: China's 36KR Holdings files for a $100 million US IPO

36KR Holdings, an online media publisher focused on New Economy companies in China, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Beijing, China-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $60 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq (KRHO.RC) but has not disclosed a ticker symbol. 36KR Holdings filed confidentially on June 28, 2019. Credit Suisse and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.