News (NWSA) Declares $0.10 Dividend

News said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $18.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 2.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.50% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for News is $23.61. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.50% from its latest reported closing price of $18.66.

The projected annual revenue for News is $10,385MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, an increase of 23.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 991 funds or institutions reporting positions in News. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWSA is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.33% to 202,642K shares. The put/call ratio of NWSA is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 16,803K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,516K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 12.02% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 16,164K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 5.81% over the last quarter.

PRFDX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund holds 14,425K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,700K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 12,870K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,099K shares, representing a decrease of 118.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 49.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,423K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,169K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 2.57% over the last quarter.

News Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

News Corp is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide.

