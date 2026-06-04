News Flash: You Are the Exit Liquidity for the SpaceX IPO

Key Points

The largest initial public offering (IPO) in Wall Street history is a little over one week away.

Fast entry rule changes by the Nasdaq and U.S. Russell Equity Indexes will lead to tens of billions of dollars in forced buying by index funds shortly after SpaceX debuts.

A staggered lockup period for SpaceX will allow insiders to cash out sooner, leaving retail investors holding the bag.

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A little over one week from today, arguably the most anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in Wall Street history is slated to debut. Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly targeting a June 12 debut, with the company expected to raise $75 billion and command a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion.

It's not hard to understand why indexes like the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) are abuzz ahead of this historic debut. SpaceX combines two of the hottest trends on Wall Street -- artificial intelligence (AI) and the space economy -- and is led by Musk, who turned Tesla into a trillion-dollar business.

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But if investors do some digging into this record-breaking IPO, they'll discover that recently implemented rule changes and structural shifts have set up retail investors to be the exit liquidity for SpaceX insiders.

You are the exit liquidity for the largest IPO in Wall Street's history

In a presumed effort to court SpaceX to list its shares on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) exchange, Nasdaq slashed its inclusion window to the Nasdaq-100 -- an index comprised of 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies on the Nasdaq exchange -- from around three months to just 15 trading days. Low-float rules were also shelved. Accounting for the Juneteenth and Independence Day holidays on Wall Street, SpaceX will be eligible to join the Nasdaq-100 on July 7.

The U.S. Russell Equity Indexes made a similar change by shortening the timeline to post-IPO inclusion to just (drum roll)... five trading sessions.

Rule changes for the SpaceX $SPCX IPO:



Index providers waived the profitability requirement and cut the seasoning window from 90 days to 5.



This forces over $30 trillion in passive 401k and retirement money to buy SpaceX at IPO valuations.



Bloomberg Intelligence estimates S&P... -- Hedgeye (@Hedgeye) May 29, 2026

Even the S&P 500 has considered adjusting its inclusion criteria to fast-track SpaceX's entry into the index, albeit not to the same degree as the Nasdaq. For more than two decades, consideration for S&P 500 inclusion required 12 months of trading and four consecutive quarters of GAAP profits. The GAAP profitability requirement may be tossed aside, potentially accelerating SpaceX's entry into the benchmark index.

Collectively, these changes will require index funds, mutual funds, and 401(k)s to purchase SpaceX stock shortly after its June 12 IPO. This could represent tens of billions of dollars in forced, short-term, index-fund-driven purchases that gobble up the vast majority of SpaceX's float (its tradable shares).

While this might be good news for SpaceX's shares during the first couple of weeks of trading, it represents the ultimate trap for retail investors.

In addition to these fast entry rule changes that'll see SpaceX almost immediately infiltrate index funds, Musk's company is adopting a staggered lockup period.

Great look at the SpaceX shares unlock schedule as well as the potential passive buying schedule from @JSeyff @FrancisSharoon Depending on the early post-IPO returns, this could really play with and disperse the returns of "passive" funds (which is why there's arguably no such... pic.twitter.com/KOuEkJlngF -- Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 28, 2026

Typically, newly public companies use a 180-day lockup period, whereby insiders (executives, board members, and/or early investors) can't sell their shares. SpaceX has a staggered lockup schedule that allows insiders to sell their shares much sooner.

While Elon Musk has agreed not to sell any of his shares for 366 days post-IPO, SpaceX's other insiders have the opportunity to sell some of their shares as soon as the second trading day after its first quarterly earnings report (likely in August). These performance- and event-based early release markers will allow insiders to use retail investors as their exit liquidity, whether they realize it or not.

Retail investors will be left holding the bag of a historically expensive, capital-intensive, money-losing business -- and recent rule changes by the Nasdaq, Russell, and (potentially) S&P 500, coupled with SpaceX's staggered lockup schedule, are making this fleecing possible.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.