News Flash: Analysts Just Made An Upgrade To Their Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Forecasts

Shareholders in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Teladoc Health will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Teladoc Health's six analysts is for revenues of US$2.0b in 2021, which would reflect a major 126% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.9b of revenue in 2021. Overall it looks like Teladoc Health is performing in line with analyst expectations, given the analysts have updated their numbers and there's been no real change to next year's forecast following these updates.

NYSE:TDOC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$246, with Teladoc Health's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Teladoc Health at US$305 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$183. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Teladoc Health's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 126% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 44% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Teladoc Health to grow faster than the wider industry.

The clear take away from these updates is that analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Teladoc Health.

