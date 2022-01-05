News Flash: Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Forecasts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from CURO Group Holdings' twin analysts is for revenues of US$1.3b in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dip 2.1% to US$2.18 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.22 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:CURO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analysts have cut their price target 8.6% to US$24.00, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on CURO Group Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$26.00 and the most bearish at US$22.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that CURO Group Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 52% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.4% annually. So it looks like CURO Group Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, CURO Group Holdings could be one for the watch list.

Analysts are definitely bullish on CURO Group Holdings, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

