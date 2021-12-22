News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Forecasts

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Worthington Industries' three analysts is for revenues of US$4.5b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 23% to US$6.52 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.05 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:WOR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2021

Despite these upgrades, the consensus price target fell 18% to US$56.00, perhaps signalling that the uplift in performance is not expected to last.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Worthington Industries' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 0.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Worthington Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, Worthington Industries could be one for the watch list.

