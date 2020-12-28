News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering TechTarget are now predicting revenues of US$190m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 38% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 55% to US$0.99. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$169m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 in 2021. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a substantial gain in revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

NasdaqGM:TTGT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2020

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for TechTarget 7.8% to US$68.75 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on TechTarget, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$75.00 and the most bearish at US$63.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the TechTarget's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that TechTarget's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 38% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.2% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.4% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect TechTarget to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at TechTarget.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple TechTarget analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.