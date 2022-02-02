News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Forecasts

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 15% to US$14.01 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, OP Bancorp's twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$91m in 2022. This would be a decent 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.7% to US$2.02. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$78m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.69 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGM:OPBK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 18% to US$17.75 per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values OP Bancorp at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.50. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that OP Bancorp is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting OP Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 1.6% per year. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, OP Bancorp is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, OP Bancorp could be worth investigating further.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on OP Bancorp that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

