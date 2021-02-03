News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.3% to US$43.21 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for ConocoPhillips from its 17 analysts is for revenues of US$31b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 60% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$1.58 per share this year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.26 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:COP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$54.40, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ConocoPhillips at US$62.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$46.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting ConocoPhillips' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 60% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ConocoPhillips to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at ConocoPhillips.

