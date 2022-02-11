News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Forecasts

Shareholders in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 4.7% over the past week, closing at US$126. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the 35 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices are now predicting revenues of US$21b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 31% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$20b of revenue in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Advanced Micro Devices, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:AMD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

The consensus price target rose 6.6% to US$151, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Advanced Micro Devices' prospects following this update. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Advanced Micro Devices, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$200 and the most bearish at US$100.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Advanced Micro Devices' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 31% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 25% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Advanced Micro Devices is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Advanced Micro Devices this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Advanced Micro Devices.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests Advanced Micro Devices could be moderately undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

