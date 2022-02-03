News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Stunning Upgrade To Their Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) Forecasts

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Coastal Financial are now predicting revenues of US$156m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 60% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.5% to US$2.17. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$111m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.91 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:CCB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Coastal Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Coastal Financial's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 60% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 24% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Coastal Financial to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Coastal Financial.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Coastal Financial analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

