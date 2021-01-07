News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Forecasts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The stock price has risen 9.3% to US$31.76 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Li Auto from its seven analysts is for revenues of CN¥19b in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 241% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting CN¥0.024 in per-share earnings. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥17b and losses of CN¥0.067 per share in 2021. So we can see that this has sparked a pretty clear upgrade to expectations, with higher revenues anticipated to lead to profit sooner than previously forecast.

NasdaqGS:LI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$41.18, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Li Auto analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for Li Auto to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Li Auto could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Li Auto going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.