News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Customers Bancorp will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Customers Bancorp's five analysts is for revenues of US$430m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 9.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 35% to US$3.85. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$387m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.50 in 2021. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a decent improvement in revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

NYSE:CUBI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Customers Bancorp 9.3% to US$19.67 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Customers Bancorp at US$27.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Customers Bancorp'shistorical trends, as next year's 9.0% revenue growth is roughly in line with 8.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.1% per year. So although Customers Bancorp is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Customers Bancorp.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Customers Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

