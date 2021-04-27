News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Forecasts

Shareholders in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 35% to US$40.05 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Clearfield's twin analysts is for revenues of US$123m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a decent 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 21% to US$1.13. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$111m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.98 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.0% to US$36.50 per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Clearfield, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$37.00 and the most bearish at US$36.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Clearfield is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Clearfield's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.8% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Clearfield to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Clearfield could be worth investigating further.

