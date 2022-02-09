News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Forecasts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, Gambling.com Group's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$71m in 2022. This would be a substantial 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to descend 13% to US$0.51 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$63m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.50 in 2022. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NasdaqGM:GAMB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

Analysts increased their price target 6.8% to US$15.67, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Gambling.com Group's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Gambling.com Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Gambling.com Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Gambling.com Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 52% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 32% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.1% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Gambling.com Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Gambling.com Group.

