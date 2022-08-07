News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasts

Shareholders in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Targa Resources' six analysts is for revenues of US$27b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 298% to US$3.70. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.51 in 2022. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a nice gain to revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates.

NYSE:TRGP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 7th 2022

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$89.44, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Targa Resources at US$109 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$64.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Targa Resources' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 62% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 5.7% per year. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Targa Resources is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Targa Resources.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Targa Resources analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Targa Resources' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

