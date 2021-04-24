News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Genco Shipping & Trading too, with the stock up 19% to US$14.00 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the latest upgrade, the five analysts covering Genco Shipping & Trading provided consensus estimates of US$233m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 34% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$1.26 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$195m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.72 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:GNK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Genco Shipping & Trading 26% to US$16.10 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Genco Shipping & Trading analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 34% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 24% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.7% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Genco Shipping & Trading is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Genco Shipping & Trading could be worth investigating further.

