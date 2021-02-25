News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Forecasts

Shareholders in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Cross Country Healthcare too, with the stock up 22% to US$11.32 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Cross Country Healthcare's eight analysts is for revenues of US$920m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.57 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$791m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.28 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:CCRN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Cross Country Healthcare 7.7% to US$11.04 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Cross Country Healthcare, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$12.00 and the most bearish at US$8.25 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Cross Country Healthcare shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Cross Country Healthcare's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cross Country Healthcare to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Cross Country Healthcare.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Cross Country Healthcare analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

