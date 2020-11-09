News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Massive Upgrade To Their Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Forecasts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After this upgrade, Selecta Biosciences' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$37m in 2021. This would be a substantial 231% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 58% to US$0.33. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$25m and US$0.24 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Selecta Biosciences is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 231%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% per year. So it looks like Selecta Biosciences is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at Selecta Biosciences.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Selecta Biosciences, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other flags we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

