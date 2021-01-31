News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Dazzling Upgrade To Their Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Forecasts

Shareholders in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$58m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 78% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 71% to US$0.29. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.8m and losses of US$0.74 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:LXRX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 29% to US$7.75 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lexicon Pharmaceuticals at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$3.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 78% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 19% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 19% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Lexicon Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.