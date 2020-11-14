News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Dazzling Upgrade To Their Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Forecasts

Shareholders in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The stock price has risen 7.4% to US$4.78 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Biocept's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$30m in 2021. This would be a substantial 435% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 68% to US$1.32. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19m and losses of US$1.37 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$20.00, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Biocept's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 28% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Biocept is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Biocept's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Biocept.

