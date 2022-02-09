News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Virtu Financial will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 13% to US$34.44 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Virtu Financial's ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.6b in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 38% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.4b in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 38% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 34% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Virtu Financial's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Virtu Financial this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Virtu Financial.

