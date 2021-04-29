News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Forecasts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Marvell Technology Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, Marvell Technology Group's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.1b in 2022. This would be a huge 39% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$3.5b in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Marvell Technology Group, given the nice gain to revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:MRVL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$54.67, with Marvell Technology Group's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Marvell Technology Group at US$64.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$45.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Marvell Technology Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 39% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Marvell Technology Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Marvell Technology Group.

Unsatisfied? At least one of Marvell Technology Group's six analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

