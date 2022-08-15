News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Forecasts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Lemonade will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Lemonade has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a magnificent 33% to US$32.02 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the six analysts covering Lemonade are now predicting revenues of US$239m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 21% to US$4.92 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$215m and losses of US$5.43 per share in 2022. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NYSE:LMND Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Lemonade 11% to US$25.44 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Lemonade analyst has a price target of US$40.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lemonade's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 95% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 35% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lemonade is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Lemonade's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Lemonade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Lemonade analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

