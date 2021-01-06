News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Builders FirstSource's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$11b in 2021. This would be a huge 46% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 57% to US$2.91. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.91 in 2021. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:BLDR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2021

The consensus price target increased 9.4% to US$47.64, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Builders FirstSource at US$53.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Builders FirstSource shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Builders FirstSource's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 46% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Builders FirstSource is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Builders FirstSource.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Builders FirstSource analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.