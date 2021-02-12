News Flash: 9 Analysts Think Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Earnings Are Under Threat

The analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. The stock price has risen 5.1% to US$15.35 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Karyopharm Therapeutics from its nine analysts is for revenues of US$150m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 39% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.8% to US$2.46 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$169m and losses of US$1.98 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$31.70, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Karyopharm Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$49.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Karyopharm Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 39% increase next year well below the historical 70% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Karyopharm Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Karyopharm Therapeutics. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Karyopharm Therapeutics after the downgrade.

